Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Lehenga-choli Looks Are A Treat To The Eye

Urvashi Rautela, who made an impressive Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great opposite Sunny Deol, is one the much-talked-about celebs in Bollywood today. The stunning actor had also won various beauty pageants like Miss Universe India crown in 2012 and 2015 respectively. Urvashi Rutela's dance song Tera Bimar Mera Dil was the highlight for her last movie, Pagalpanti.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela always manages to grab eyeballs at every event she attends due to her unconventional and outlandish outfits. Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks, obsession for fitness and impeccable sense of fashion, Urvashi sure knows how to up her fashion quotient. If you go through Urvashi Rautela's photos, you will notice that the beautiful actor looked charming in every attire she donned, especially lehengas. Take a look at some Urvashi Rautela's best lehenga looks which you need to take fashion inspiration from.

Times when Urvashi Rautela stunned us with her gorgeous lehengas

Urvashi looks breathtaking in this traditional lehenga

Traditional lehengas are very heavy and difficult to carry, but the way Urvashi is pulling off her attire in this golden lehenga is simply commendable. The Great Grand Masti actor looks ethereal in this traditional lehenga.

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

Urvashi slays in her navy blue lehenga with golden embroidery

The Pagalpanti actor looks stunning in gold-embroidered lehenga. The outfit is in a deep navy tone and has a feather-like design on the lehenga. Urvashi completed her look with Kundan jewellery and subtle makeup.

Urvashi turns heads in this silver lehenga

Urvashi Rautela looks breathtaking in this silver shimmery lehenga. What adds to her beauty in this ethnic attire is her stylish hairdo and natural-looking makeup with highlighted cheekbones.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in the hot pink lehenga

The beauty queen looked dreamy in this pink lehenga with traditional jewellery and a bun. Her glass makeup and adorable hairdo are accentuating her overall look to a great extent.

Urvashi looks scintillating in this lime-green lehenga

Urvashi looks nothing short of a princess in this lime-green lehenga with heavy embellishments.

Read:Lesser-known-facts About Urvashi Rautela That You Probably Didn't Know About; Read

Images Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.