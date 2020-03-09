Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Photos In One-shoulder Outfits Are Truly Unmissable; See Here

Urvashi Rautela who is currently enjoying her stay at the Maldives is touted amidst the most stylish actors in tinsel town currently. She will be next seen opposite Vineet Kumar in an untitled Hindi film directed by Susi Ganeshan. This flick would be a remake of successful Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

The untitled movie also stars Hum Tum and Them fame actor Akshay Oberoi in a pivotal role. Apart from her work, she always manages impresses her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

The Pagalpanti actor on Instagram enjoys a massive fan-base of over 23 million followers. She keeps posting her photos on social media in outlandish outfits. Urvashi Rautela's drop-dead gorgeous looks adds to her endearing personality.

Talking about photos of Urvashi Rautela on Instagram, we can't fail but notice her obsession with one-shoulder attires. Here are some her photos in fascinating one-shoulder ensembles.

Urvashi Rautela's photos in one-shoulder outfits

Urvashi Rautela looks nothing short of a princess in this wondrous one-shoulder white dress with ruffle details.

She dazzles like a dream in this alluring sky-blue coloured dress.

From this photo, one can say that Urvashi Rautela's style is uber-chic and classic. The stunning actor looked majestic in this pretty pink dress. She also got felicitated as the “Iconic Beauty Of The Year” and“Iconic Face Of The Year” 2019 Awards respectively.

The actor on Instagram posted this picture during the shooting a song sequence for her movie film Pagalpanti. Urvashi opted for a pair of white denim and printed one-shoulder crop top, and looked gorgeous.

Out of all the photos of Urvashi Rautela on Instagram, this one is our favourite. The Grand Masti actor looks ravishing in this scintillating black one-shoulder dress. From her makeup to hair everything is on point.

Her style is something we need to take fashion inspiration from. The Love Dose girl makes heads turn in this teal coloured sequin saree.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

