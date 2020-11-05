US Elections 2020: Actor Pooja Batra Heads Out To Vote, Posts Stunning Selfie

On Wednesday night, Pooja Batra took to Instagram and posted a selfie after she cast her vote. Pooja pulled off a black tee and flaunted her voting sticker on it. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "#vote #votesaveamerica #2020election 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸". Pooja voted in Los Angeles, California.

As soon as her post was up, netizens rushed to drop comments on it. "Omg, you have the green card," asked a user. Another fan wrote, "great". Polls have begun to close for US Elections 2020 as Americans got ready for the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3. On November 5, Joe Biden tweeted, "Keep faith in the process and in each other. Together, we will win this".

According to PTI, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives. More so, the Indian-American community in the US has emerged as a force to reckon with for the first time in the history of the US presidential election. As part of the campaign, both the Democrat and the Republican candidates had initiated several measures to woo the approximately 1.8 million members of the community.

On the work front, Pooja Batra was last seen in the movie, Mirror Game, alongside Parvin Dabas and Omi Vaidya. Helmed by Vijit Sharma, the film opened to decent numbers at the box-office. Dhruv Bali, Sneha Ramachander, Shanti Akkineni, Mandy Sidhu, play pivotal roles in the thriller drama. Apart from this, Pooja Batra appeared in the second season of SEAL Team, a television series, created by Benjamin Cavell.

Pooja has appeared in several movies in her career. Her notable work is in films like One Under the Sun, Hum Tum Shabana, ABCD 2, Talaash: The Hunt Begins, and others. In September, Pooja took to Instagram and spoke about her new film, Draupadi Unleashed. She wrote, "Making it the First Indian Film To Release Post-Pandemic In #US @amctheatres Nationwide. Set in 1930’s India, centers on sixteen-year-old Indira, who finds herself torn between true love, her duty to follow through with an arranged marriage and the powerful allure of a mysterious guru."

