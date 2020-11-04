US Elections 2020: Sunny Leone & Daniel Urge Fans To Vote; Say 'suspense Is Killing'

Ahead of US Elections 2020 results, actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. In the picture, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber were seen posing with the ‘Election Day’ filter. The duo is seen donning sunglasses as Sunny shows off her ‘I voted’ sticker. The sticker also has a graphic written on the picture that says, “Election Day. I’m voting, are you?” Sunny Leone also mentioned that the US Elections 2020 results’ suspense is killing her.

Fans in a huge number complimented Sunny Leone for her picture. The comment section was filled with different love and heart emoticons. Take a look at Sunny Leone's picture.

Also Read| US Elections 2020: John Oliver opens up about voting, says 'I nearly burst into tears'

Also Read| US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez urges fans to cast their votes, says "your voice matters"

US Presidential Elections 2020

Polls have begun to close for US Presidential Elections 2020 as Americans get ready to welcome their new president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. As the race for White House continues to grip millions of Americans, a Trump campaign official told Fox News earlier that they are 'cautiously optimistic' about the US Election 2020. Another White House official reportedly stated that they undoubtedly believe that Trump will celebrate victory this year as another expressed some 'nervous optimism'.

Fox News projects Biden wins Arizona, the key battleground state, with 11 electoral votes. However, this win would dramatically narrow down Trump's reelection this year. Currently, as per the Associated Press projection, Biden is leading the race to the White House with 209 electoral seats as Arizona becomes the first state that Trump won in 2016, but lost to Biden in US Election 2020. US networks have been calling for Donald Trump to win in Ohio (18 electoral votes), the Associated Press calls Hawaii (4 electoral seats) and Minnesota (10 electoral votes) for Joe Biden.

Also Read| 2020 US Elections: Kate Beckinsale dons 'VOTE' graphic bandeau; urges fans to 'be kind'

In the recent events, Pennsylvania became the hotspot for misinformation after a single voting machine jammed for minutes on the morning of Election day. There were several misleading posts on Facebook and Twitter making Pennsylvania the hotspot for misinformation. Social media struggled to take down false posts about polling locations in Scranton, Philadelphia and among other areas to minimize the spread of misinformation. 'Pennsylvania' even started trending on the micro-blogging website with Americans exchanging all sorts of speculations online.

Also Read| 2020 US Elections: Is Joe Rogan's US election Livestream with Kyle & Tim still happening?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.