2020 US Elections: Cardi B Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'You Can Make A Change'

Cardi B on November 3 took to Instagram and posted a video in which she spoke at length about the 2020 US Elections. More so, the WAP rapper admitted that she doesn't like to wake up early. However, she would wake up on time for voting, she said in her short video. Cardi B urged fans to go out and be a part of the US Presidential Elections 2020 as every little vote counts.

She said, "Tomorrow is the last day of voting. You know I hate waking up early, but I'm gonna wake up extremely early so that I don't get caught up in the line. Your little one vote can make a change, you can make a change, I can make a change. You don't gotta be special, you don't gotta be rich, you don't gotta be favourite or beautiful, you just gotta be you with your one vote. So let's all go vote tomorrow".

More so, Cardi B also quipped that people should keep their phones charged during the 2020 Election and hang out with friends so that they don't get bored. She asked people to carry a lot of snacks too.

Watch Cardi B's video here

Interestingly, after Cardi B completed her voting, she once again took to her social media to talk about her experience. She called it 'easy-peasy' but also went on to talk about the hardest part. 'Getting out the call' was the hardest part for her, she said in her video. The 28-year-old further mentioned that it feels good after voting and it feels like she just did something. "I don't know, I swear it's like a weird feeling," she concluded.

According to PTI, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken an early lead against Republican incumbent Donald Trump as the counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election began on Tuesday night. Polling was yet to conclude in various states in the West Coast as states in other parts of the country started the counting of votes at the conclusion of their polling late in the evening. As per the early trend, Biden has earned 85 and Trump 61 electoral college votes, and results from key battleground states have just started trickling in.

