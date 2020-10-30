Nick Jonas Digs Out Old Pics Ahead Of 'I Need You Christmas' Song Release, Pens Note

On October 29, Nick Jonas took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of old photos. Nick expressed that the holidays are a time that brings people together and is something that brings everyone joy in the darkest of times. More so, the singer also pointed out the on-going year and went on to call it 'crazy'.

Through the caption, he gave away details of his upcoming song, I Need You Christmas. Nick wrote, "We all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with the family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much".

In the first photo, the Jonas brothers look adorable, all suited up in formals. In the next, they're busy decorating the Christmas tree. In the third photo, the entire family could be seen happily posing for the camera. As soon as Nick Jonas' childhood photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, 'can't wait', whereas another fan penned, 'It's nice that you get us in the mood for Christmas with such great pictures'. 'Can’t wait for the World to hear this song!!!,' read another comment on the post. Take a look.

Nick Jonas' childhood photos

Also Read | Ananya Birla's Net Worth: Know How Well-off Singer & Kumar Mangalam Birla's Daughter Is

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Posts Birthday Party Picture Amid Pandemic, Netizens Call Her 'tone-deaf'

Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, is set to share the screen space with music icon and Grammy Award winner Celine Dion in her new Hollywood film. Recently, PeeCee took to Instagram to share the big news. The project, tentatively titled Text For You, also stars Sam Heughan. As soon as her post was up, Jonas had an amusing reaction. He was one of the firsts to drop a comment. Nick Jonas quickly dropped fire emoticons on Priyanka's announcement post.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Obliges Fan With Selfie After She Requests Him To Take Off His Mask

Also Read | Payal Ghosh Pledges To Donate Organs, Says, 'It's In My Blood'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.