Uttarakhand disaster: Mahesh Babu sends prayers, salutes ITBP jawans for their work

In an unfortunate incident, Uttrakahand’s Chamoli district was hit by massive flood after a huge glacier broke, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Several stars are sending in their payers to the people who are affected by the disaster in Uttarakhand and also urged shared the helpline numbers for the people in need of it. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu expressed his concern for the people and also hailed the ITBP jawans for their tireless efforts in the rescue operation.

Mahesh Babu on Uttarakhand avalanche

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. A big salute to the @ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations.” Apart from Mahesh Babu, another star Ravi Teja also sent his prayers to the people who are battling the natural calamity snd trying to cope with it. “Praying for the people of #Uttarakhand battling a tough time. Hoping everyone trapped in the affected areas is rescued and brought to safety. "Apart from South Indian several Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and many more also offered their prayers to the people affected while praising the work done by the rescue operation team.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. A big salute to the @ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations. 🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 7, 2021

Praying for the people of #Uttarakhand battling a tough time. Hoping everyone trapped in the affected areas is rescued and brought to safety. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 7, 2021



Meanwhile, the Rishiganga Power Project has been reportedly damaged in the flash floods. The Uttarakhand state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. The Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce and a 30-bed hospital has also been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with the emergency. According to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, 176 laborers had gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels in the affected regions. Out of those, 30-35 laborers working in the Rishiganga project are said to be trapped inside while all 16 who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. In all, over 100 people are said to be missing.

