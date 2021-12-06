'Uunchai' Movie: Anupam Kher Posts Classy Pic With Amitabh Bachchan; 'legends Are Forever'

Bollywood stars Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani were exploring the hills of Nepal in the month of October for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai. The film's team is now set to begin shoot again but this time, legendary star Amitabh Bachchan will join them. Anupam Kher recently penned a heartfelt note for the veteran star and addressed him as a legend.

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome photo with Amitabh Bachchan. The photo saw Big B dressed in warm jackets and a muffler, while Anupam Kher donned a sweater. The two stars were seen smilint at the camera.

Sharing the photo, Anupam Kher penned he was delighted to work with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote. "'Heroes come and go. But legends are forever!!' Happy and Humbled to share the screen space once again with legendary Mr. @amitabhbachchan for Sooraj Barjatya’s magnum opus Uunchai."

The actor further quipped he has a lot to learn from Big B and wrote, "So much to learn from the great cinema icon!" The actors' fans showered them with love in the comment section. One of them agreed with the New Amsterdam star and wrote, "Yo! He is a Powerhouse of talent, reminds us that age is just a number."

Nafisa Ali Sodhi reunites with Amitabh Bachchan after 24 years

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is an active Instagram user, shared a photo with Amitabh Bachchan and reminisced about the time when she worked with the actor in the 1998 film Major Saab. Sharing a selfie with Amitabh, Nafisa wrote, "Mumbai -At Mehboob Studio - 24 years later after ‘Major Saabh’ feels great working together again. The set is constructed at Mehboob Studios in Bandra Mumbai." She also revealed Uunchai will mark Amitabh Bachchan and Sooraj Barjatya's reunion after 48 years as they last worked together in the 1973 film Saudagar.

The release date of Uunchai is currently under wraps. However, after wrapping up the film's first schedule, Anupam Kher penned the movie's shoot changed his life in many ways. The film will mark Anupam Kher's 520th movie of his career.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher