Vaani Kapoor Had The Classiest Reply To A Troll Who Called Her 'ugly'

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has been quarantining at home, like most other celebs, due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While being homebound, the War actor has been rediscovering her talent for cooking and has also been posting throwback pictures of herself. She also recently found time to shut down a troll who tried to abuse her over he looks, while she was interacting with her fans.

Vaani Kapoor shuts down a troll

On Monday, Vaani Kapoor took to her social media and told her fans that she wanted to interact with them through Instagram’s Ask Me Anything feature. While some of the fans of the actor asked her questions about her life, one Instagram user called her 'ugly'. Vaani Kapoor shared the comment on her Instagram story and replied to it saying, ‘You're beautiful inside out’. She even shared a heart emoji to conclude her reply.

This is not the first time that the actor has had to face such wanton trolling online, as is often the case. She was once called an attention seeker by a fan, and to that Vaani Kapoor had replied that she was blocking him to save both of them some effort. Another time, she was asked if she was suffering from 'malnutrition' by a fan. Vaani Kapoor had asked the netizen to stop reflecting hate.

Vaani Kapoor recently shared a video of herself goofing around while being indoors. In the video, Vaani Kapoor dramatically dances to I Want to Break Free by Queen. In the video, she is approached by women who try to do her makeup, however, she brushes them off and bursts into song. Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana have commented on the video.

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Siddharth Anand directorial War. The director, Siddharth Anand, who is best known for Salaam Namaste and Bang Bang!, has also written the screenplay and story of the movie. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff as well as Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The action-packed movie pits Hrithik Roshan opposite Tiger Shroff in a battle to overmatch each other. The movie released on October 2, 2019, and has minted an exuberant amount of money.

