Vaani Kapoor Posts An Adorable Picture With Her Cat; Says She Is 'camera Shy'

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over two month's and most people are home bound. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. Vaani Kapoor is one such actor who against all odds, continues to get a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Vaani Kapoor posted an adorable picture of her ‘shy cat’. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Ranveer Singh & Vaani Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Befikre' That One Can't Get Over

Vaani Kapoor’s cat is camera shy

Vaani Kapoor is very active on social media and makes sure to keep her fans entertained. On May 29, 2020, Vaani Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to post an adorable picture with her cat. She captioned the picture, “As you can see.. she’s camera shy 😬🐱”.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon & Vaani Kapoor Was Seen Twinning In Similar Outfits - Who Wore It Better?

Vaani Kapoor’s post is a selfie of herself, holding her cat in her arms in front of her face. Vaani has applied no makeup and opted for the natural look, as she is also seen with her hair tied in a messy plate. This post set the internet on fire and received more than 20,000 likes in no time. Fans also spammed the post with sweet, funny, and witty comments like, “Very nice 💞”, “Cat walk on ramp”, अति सुंदर❤️🔥”, and many more.

Also Read | When Bhumi Pednekar And Vaani Kapoor Dazzles In Stunning Shimmery Outfits

On the work front

Vaani Kapoor is best known for her work in movies produced by Yash Raj Films. Vaani made her film debut with the 2013 romantic comedy, Shuddh Desi Romance, a critical and commercial success, that earned her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in the YRF’s romantic comedies, Aaha Kalyanam (2014) and Befikre (2016) later.

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In Spy Thriller ‘Bell Bottom’?

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in War (2019), opposite Hrithik Roshan. Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Aahana Kumar. The pre-independence drama was set to release on July 31, 2020, but got postponed due to the pandemic. No official announcement for the new release date of the movie has been made yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.