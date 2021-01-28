Vaani Kapoor On Her Next Three Releases: 'They Will Truly Entertain The Audience'

Vaani Kapoor is hopeful about 2021 and people coming back to the cinema halls after a long break. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed cinema halls and theatres to operate with more people in fresh COVID-19 reopening guidelines, to be effective from February 1. This move comes after India began its vaccination drive and with the COVID-19 cases coming in control.

In a conversation with a news agency, Vaani Kapoor said that with the vaccine coming in, the 'confidence of people will slowly build' and the audience would want to go back to 'normal' things. "Community celebrations will come back in a big way and for Indians going to a theatre to watch a movie with friends and family is a huge thing. That's going to make a big comeback. They would want to come back to soak in an experience," Vaani told ANI.

Vaani also believes that the "tastes" must have changed when it comes to content consumption during the lockdown and in her opinion, 'new, fresh and clutter-breaking, disruptive content' will bring back people to the theatres.

Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movies

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera (2021) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bell Bottom (2021) with Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Vaani Kapoor who will be seen playing the role of Manvi in the film had earlier taken to social media to share pictures from the wrap-up party in Chandigarh. "And it's a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it will miss this A team," Vaani wrote.

The pictures showed the team cutting a cake and Vaani concluded by inserting a hashtag "You have my Heart". Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the project, which stars Vaani Kapoor as his love interest.

Talking about her next three releases, Vaani said she chose them because of the 'subject' and the 'experience' they would offer the audience in the theatres. "They will truly entertain them to their core," Vaani told ANI.

Vaani was last seen in War opposite Hrithik Roshan. The movie also starred Tiger Shroff.

(With ANI inputs)

