Vaani Kapoor Opens Up About Being Selective About Her Movies; Details Inside

Vaani Kapoor has been in the film industry for over seven years now, since her debut in the Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra starrer Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013. The actor has been very selective about her projects and takes comfort in choosing ‘quality over quantity’, as she said in a recent interview. Read further ahead to know the actor’s plans for the year 2021 and what she has to say about her choice of films.

Vaani Kapoor about being selective about movies

Vaani Kapoor was last seen on-screen grooving with Hrithik Roshan to the chartbuster Ghungroo in the action film War, but 2021 is going to be a year that sees Kapoor gracing the screen in not one but three films. The actor will be seen working with the best of leading men from the industry in the ongoing year. Vaani will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, followed by Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar and then in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

The actor said that this year feels special to her and that it will give her a chance to show her versatility, in a recent interview with Mid-day. Vaani admitted that as she has only been a part of three movies through her seven-year-long career and often heard people telling her to appear on screen more often so as to not be forgotten.

However, Kapoor shares that she likes to choose quality over quantity and was prepared since the beginning to wait for promising projects than to choose whatever comes her way without giving it a thought and in a hurry.

Vaani revealed that the three upcoming films featuring her are giving her a chance to step into three different genres and how she was ready to take the risks to creatively stretch herself. Her upcoming film Shamshera will be a period drama while Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be a romantic flick; Bell Bottom will be an espionage flick based in the ’80s. The actor shared that she wants to be a part of 'credible films' as they will get her noticed by directors.

