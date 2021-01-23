Vaani Kapoor Remains Befikre As She Glams Up For A TVC Photoshoot, See Here!

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor often treats her fans with alluring pictures and videos on her social media handles, sharing the best of her memories. This time, the actress shared a quirky video snippet on Instagram, where she is seen getting ready for her shoots while adorning good smiles throughout. The Befikre actress was gearing up to feature in an upcoming untitled television commercial. Take a look at her post here!

Vaani Kapoor gets glammed up for her commercial shoot

The actress is currently shooting for an unknown television commercial in which she is donning a gorgeous pink dress, with a white background in support. She has tagged celebrity stylists Gabriel Georgiou and Mohit Rai, the former can be seen dabbing her makeup. She captioned the video, "Best time to be happy is always now 👻🌟😬 #bts 🎥 🌈 🕺😀". Vaani Kapoor's Instagram is littered with many tidbits of the actress' shoots including several promotions of natural skin, hair and beauty products she endorses. She has featured on the cover of many prominent fashion magazines like Brides, Cosmopolitan, and Femina.

More Vaani Kapoor updates

Vaani Kapoor made her acting debut with the 2013 romantic comedy film Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. For Shuddh Desi Romance, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut among many others. Prior to that, she had signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films that included this film, Befikre (2016) in which she starred alongside Ranveer Kapoor and War (2019) alongside Hritik Roshan. She made her Tamil-language debut for the film Aaha Kalyanam, an official remake of the 2010 Hindi film Band Baaja Baaraat starring alongside Nani.

Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movies

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera (2021) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bell Bottom (2021) with Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Vaani Kapoor who will be seen playing the role of Manvi in the film had earlier taken to social media to share pictures from the wrap-up party in Chandigarh. "And it's a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it will miss this A team," Vaani wrote. The pictures showed the team cutting a cake and Vaani concluded by inserting a hashtag "You have my Heart". Khurrana will be seen essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the project, which stars Vaani Kapoor as his love interest. The latter film was recently wrapped shooting last December and is now awaiting release.

