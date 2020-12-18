Vaani Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Latest Look From Sets Of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Befikre star Vaani Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her first look on the sets of her upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. As evident from Vaani Kapoor's photos posted previously on her official Instagram handle, the actor has made her way to Chandigarh after wrapping up with the shooting of her last movie Bellbottom. The actor is all ready to start with her new film and is already enjoying the experience of filming scenes in Chandigarh. Lots of fans and followers are looking forward to watching both of Vaani Kapoor's movies, and have shown enthusiasm in the comments' section of the post. Here is the photo shared by the actor on her official Instagram handle.

Vaani Kapoor's Instagram Post

In the picture posted by Vaani Kapoor on December 17, 2020, the actor is seen facing towards the right of the camera and smiling excitedly. She is clad in a black jacket, and her hair is let loose. She is standing amidst the cast and crew of the movie and is seemingly talking to someone, laughing at them in a carefree manner. The crew members in the background are blurred and the photo looks like it has almost been edited using a bokeh filter, just without the lights. Vaani Kapoor's photos garner a lot of lovestruck comments from fans.

Reactions to the Post

Movie enthusiasts and Vaani Kapoor's fans exhibited an overwhelming response on the actor's post through encouraging comments. Swedish model and the producer of the movie Pragya Kapoor commented on Vaani's picture, considering her caption which reads: "You're making me smile...life." Pragya said that in actuality, it was Vaani who made them smile. Vaani replied with a. "tightest hug" to the producer's comment and added a hug and a heart emoji to her comment. Renowned celebrities like Raashi Khanna and Sonia Bajwa also showed love by posting hearts and kissing emojis on the picture. Fans and followers of the actor seconded Pragya Kapoor and said that Vaani's smile made their day.

About Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor was announced in July 2020. The director of the movie is Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya's Kapoor's husband, and the movie is scheduled to release next year. Ayushmann will be playing the role of a cross-functional athlete in the movie, while Vaani would be playing his love interest.

