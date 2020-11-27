Vaani Kapoor's Morning Selfie A Refreshing Treat For All Her Fans; See Here

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor treated her fans with a selfie post on November 27. Vaani is very active on social media and enjoys a great fan following. She captioned her post by saying that mornings always came at an inconvenient time of the day. Her post received numerous comments and likes in no time. She was seen wearing a white T-shirt and opted for the no make-up look.

Also read: 'She Is Lovely': Abhishek Kapoor Introduces Vaani Kapoor's Character From 'CKA'

Have a look at Vaani Kapoor's Instagram posts-

As per her earlier posts, Vaani is currently shooting in Chandigarh for her film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film is a love story starring Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

A month ago, Vaani shared a picture of herself with Ayushmaan and Abhishek on her Instagram. She also shared a photo of the film's clapboard in her social media post. Vaani will play the role of Ayushmann's lover in the film.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor Wants To Do Female Centric Film, Says 'can Drive Entire Film On My Shoulders'

Some time ago, Vaani shared a fun video of her dancing with the crew of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on her Instagram. The trio can be seen have a gala time grooving on the song Don’t F***ing Tell Me What To Do by Robyn. Vaani can be seen in denim jeans and a light blue crop top with a denim jacket. She captioned her post by saying that these were the repercussions of working too hard.

Also read: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Begin Shooting For Love Story

Earlier to this, Vaani also reposted Abhishek Kapoor’s post on her feed. In the post, she can be seen in a white and black t-shirt and her hair tied in a bun. Abhishek’s caption read that Vaani was the only one who had the courage, sensitivity and fragility to be his Maanvi in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, he also added a quote by Lisa See. Vaani reposted the same and her caption read that Abhishek’s post was very special and she couldn’t be more grateful to be Maanvi in his film. She also added that it was him and his vision that brought out the best.

Vaani has done movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Befikre and more. Vaani was last seen in War, pairing opposite Hrithik Roshan. She will soon be seen in Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and in Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor's Heart 'full Of Gratitude' As She Gets Ready For Her Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.