Kartik Aaryan Shows His Version Of 'inner Peace' And There's A Woman In It; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who recently completed the filming of his upcoming movie Dhamaka shared a 'Dhamakedar' pic on his social media a while ago. The actor shared a selfie with his shabby hair and dapper sunglasses. He showed his version of inner peace in his latest pic. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's Instagram photos.

Kartik Aaryan's photos with his 'inner peace'

Kartik Aaryan recently sent all of his fans on a path to speculations with his recent post. He shared a selfie of himself with sunglasses, however, there was a hand of a woman showing in the reflections of his sunglasses as well. His fans can't simply stop themselves from guessing about who this woman is. While some fans may even think that he was suggesting about the scenery too. Check out his pic and look what his fans are commenting ion it.

Fan's comments

A while ago, Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi were spotted in Goa together. The duo will feature in Dostana 2, which is being produced by Karan Johar. TV actor Lakshya, who will also mark his debut through this Collin D'Cunha directorial. While many fans are simply in awe of the actor and his vibe in his selfie, but many are simply guessing on what the inner peace is he actually talking about. Check out these comments.

What normal people see: 👆



What I see : pic.twitter.com/NwRUr9tGJN — babaji (@fakir_baba__) January 4, 2021

Abb #2021 Acha Jayega Punchnama Baby ke Darshan ke Sath♥️😋 👶 — Koki_Inspires (@koki_inspires) January 3, 2021

Wait a sec!! Who's that girl jiski reflection aa rahi hai goggles pe?😤😤😭 — Gauri (@Gauri67085755) January 3, 2021

Actor Kartik Aaryan has recently achieved a record when he wrapped his upcoming thriller movie in just 10 days. The film titled Dhamaka, that went on floors recently, was already wrapped up by the actor owing to the ongoing uncertain days. According to Bollywood Hungama, the filming began on December 14th at the Renaissance in Powai. The thriller movie Dhamaka, witnesses Kartik Aaryan as a journalist for the first time showcasing an intense avatar of the actor. Adhering to all safety norms and precautions, the entire unit of the film was tested for COVID-19 and was quarantined in the hotel before commencing the shoot. Post his shooting wrap up, the actor spent his last day of 2020 with many contemporaries in a Manish Malhotra get together party. Actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nusrratt Bharuccha, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen in the social media sharing their group pics.

