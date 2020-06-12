Vaani Kapoor Shares A Gorgeous Picture & 'War' Co-star Hrithik Roshan Has THIS Reaction

Vaani Kapoor often leaves no stone unturned to leave her fans mesmerized with some lovely pictures of herself on her social media. The actor recently took to her social media to share a stunning picture of herself from one of her earlier photoshoots. The Befikre actor is nothing short of visual delight in the picture wherein she can be seen donning a low cut printed attire while sporting an intense gaze.

Vaani Kapoor shared stunning picture of herself and Hrithik Roshan had this reaction

Vaani Kapoor also had a befitting caption for the picture. Describing it she wrote a quote from Wayne Miller which said, 'I think good dreaming is what leads to good photographs.'

While her fans were left amazed by the beautiful picture, it was her War co-star Hrithik Roshan's comment to it which stole the show. Hrithik commented on the picture calling it, 'beautiful'. Vaani, on her part, was quick to reply to him leaving some blushing emojis. Take a look at her post along with Hrithik's reaction to it.

Vaani Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's chemistry was received positively in War. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Siddharth Anand and was reportedly a blockbuster at the box office.

Vaani Kapoor may star alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Bell Bottom

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in the movie Shamshera. The film will see her star alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also be starring Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. It is touted to be an action and period drama. According to media reports, Vaani Kapoor may be seen in the film Bell Bottom. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role and is helmed by Ranjit M Tiwari.

Rumour mills have been abuzz that the makers have roped in Vaani to star alongside Akshay in the movie which will be releasing on April 2, 2021. Vaani Kapoor also had reportedly launched a new initiative in collaboration with a NGO wherein she will go out on a virtual date with her fans to raise donations to feed those who have been severely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

