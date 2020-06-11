Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2' Is A Film You Should Watch Again Because Of These Reasons

Almost a decade ago, Yashraj’s most awaited film Dhoom 2 released in theatres and set new records at the box office. Everything from the peppy music to the film’s direction hit the right chord, receiving heaps of praises from the audience. The multi-starrer film was an action thriller and each character contributed largely to making the film great. The film was released nearly a decade ago and is still considered one of the best heist films in the Hindi film industry. Here are 5 reasons why you should watch Dhoom 2 all over again:

5 solid reasons to watch Dhoom 2 all over again

Ensemble cast

The film Dhoom 2 consisted of an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Bipasha Basu. All the actors did an excellent job of portraying their characters on-screen, perfectly fitting in the role. From the action sequences to the romantic ones, you would enjoy watching the film over and over again.

Best club songs

Dhoom 2 has some of the best songs that can be played at a party or any club. Most of the songs in the film were choreographed by Shiamak Davar. The songs Dhoom Again, Crazy Kiya Re and Dil Laga Na are some of the best songs from the film that ruled on the charts for weeks.

Also Read: Times Hrithik Roshan Played The Role Of Character With Emotional & Traumatic Past

Hrithik Roshan's character

Hrithik Roshan has always been popular for his dance moves, but when he performed on the popular song Dhoom Again, his fans simply went gaga over him. The dance performance was choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Moreover, his multiple looks in the film were highly appreciated. Right from stealing the queen's necklace to making a seamless plan and executing it well, his character is one of the main reasons why you should watch the film.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Bang Bang!' Is Treat For The Eyes; Here's Why

Bipasha Basu’s dual role

Actor Bipasha Basu played a double role in Dhoom 2. She was seen as Shonali Bose who is a cop and her twin Monali Bose. In the role of a cop, her outfits and her discipline were most appreciated while her twin-avatar won the hearts of the audience with her comic timing.

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra’s fun banter

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra have been a part of the Dhoom franchise since the first film itself. Their comic timings will leave you in splits even today. Watching them together as a team was always loved by the audience.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom 2' & Other Films That Were Liked For The Villains In Them

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai In 'Dhoom 2' & Others Who Played Female Con Artists In Bollywood Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.