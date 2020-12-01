Vaani Kapoor Calls Abhishek Kapoor 'stellar Creator' In 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' BTS Pic

On December 1, 2020, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself from the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani is currently in Chandigarh shooting for her upcoming Bollywood flick with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor who also gave hits such as Kai Po Che, Rock On!! and Kedarnath.

Vaani Kapoor shares BTS pic with director Abhishek Kapoor

Also read: Vaani Kapoor's Morning Selfie A Refreshing Treat For All Her Fans; See Here

In the picture, Vaani is seen standing behind the camera with director Abhishek. She is seen wearing a grey and brown cropped sweatshirt. Looking all comfy and beautiful, she is styled in beach waves and minimal make-up. Director Abhishek wore a black sweatshirt and glasses. The duo can be seen focusing on the camera. Vaani captioned the picture as, “Looking into the future like… with the stellar creator!! #chandigarhkareaashiqui”.

Also read: 'She Is Lovely': Abhishek Kapoor Introduces Vaani Kapoor's Character From 'CKA'

Director Mukesh Chhabra dropped red hearts while producer Pragya Kapoor commented, “Gattu and his Manvi” with hugging emoticon and a red heart. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Several of them showed their excitement for the movie in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Wow super”, another fan commented, “Looking forward”. A user wishing her luck wrote, “All the best mam” with red hearts. Another user wrote, “Looking fabulous” while a fan commented, “I can’t wait” with a heart-eye face emoticon.

Vaani recently jetted off to Chandigarh to start Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s shooting. She left for the city early to follow the quarantine processes before the shoot begins. She will be starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and this is the first time the duo will be seen together on screen. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens next year.

Also read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Abhishek Kapur Makes Plans To Visit His Family After A Year

Vaani Kapoor frequently shares snippets from her personal and professional life on social media. She has millions of followers and enjoys a massive fan base. It was only recently that Vaani wrapped up her shoot for Bellbottom in which she will be seen opposite Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar. On October 1, 2020, she shared a poster of the movie Bellbottom on her Instagram. She wrote, “Shooting amidst a pandemic has been a leap of faith! So proud to be a part of this team. #BellBottomCompleted Poster out now!”.

Image Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Also read: Vaani Kapoor Wants To Do Female Centric Film, Says 'can Drive Entire Film On My Shoulders'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.