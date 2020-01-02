Photos Of Priyanka Chopra With Husband Nick Jonas From New Year's Eve Will Melt Your Heart

After a romantic Christmas getaway in the winter wonderland at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California, the crowd-favourite love birds Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated New Year at another ethereal and enchanting location. The Jonas Brothers rang in the New Year on stage with their wives in Miami and enjoyed champagne and kisses at midnight.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ring in New Year’s Eve with a love-filled post

The couple — who had a grand wedding in December 2018 — shared a series of sweet memories to their Instagram accounts on Sunday. They have seen relaxing together in the tropical weather of the Bahamas. Their picture shows a glimpse of them being completely in love and enjoying life to the fullest as they welcome 2020 with open arms.

The picture posted by the much-loved couple shows them looking away into the sunset on a boat ride. In the picture, the Sucker can be seen holding a drink in one hand and his ladylove PeeCee in the other. Later, Priyanka also dropped in a romantic caption for the lovely picture, saying: "Life as it should be."

Earlier, the couple celebrated Christmas together with some members of Priyanka's family. During their vacay, Nick gifted his ladylove a snowmobile for Christmas, and it is safe to say he checked her wish list. Jonas later uploaded a few photos to his own Instagram as well, one featuring his wife on her new motor sled, and another with him joining in on the fun.

On the work front, the Quantico actor was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It has been reported that a series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit produced by Priyanka is also in the talks.

