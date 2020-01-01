Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Had Offered 'Naagin' To Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra

The creative head of Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor has brought a massive change in the Indian television industry. She has changed the way we view shows. Her path-breaking content has made its way to television, movies and over the top platforms. Even the shows nobody thought would work well or faced criticisms by the mass emerged out victorious with brilliant TRP ratings.

One of Ekta Kapoor’s most popular shows includes Naagin. This successful show is running its fourth season. According to reports, it is also revealed that the producer wanted to make a movie on the same subject. Kapoor wanted to create a Bollywood movie starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Moreover, she even approached these ace actors for the same.

Also read: Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Family, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia

Ekta Kapoor's plan to make Naagin as a movie

Ekta Kapoor approached the Namastey London actor for the movie which eventually did not work out. Later on, she approached Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the same, who was heading abroad back then. With nothing to build up according to her plans, Kapoor took the idea for a television series. Recently, in an interview with an independent film portal, Ekta told that after Dirty Picture, she decided to make Naagin as a movie. She decided to bring that concept in front of two people. When she went to Katrina Kaif and disclosed her plan, she looked at her as if she has smoked something. Katrina also asked if she was joking to create something like that in today’s time. Then Ekta Kapoor went to The Sky is Pink actor. But during that time, she was heading abroad. While both the actors were not sure about the success of the movie, Kapoor dropped the idea and created this as a television show.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Sizzled On These 2019 Magazine Covers; See Pics

Kapoor has churned out some of the most loved television shows. Some of her best shows include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and movies including Dream Girl, The Dirty Picture, Veere Di Wedding, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Ek Villain- There’s One in Every Love Story. The producer has also provided some great content on her Alt Balaji app such as The Test Case, Broken But Beautiful, among others.



Also read: Ranbir Kapoor Receives Flak For Striking A Pose With Alia Bhatt By Katrina Kaif's Fans

Also read: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Shoot For A Grand Song, Pics Go Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.