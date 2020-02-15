This Is How B-Town Couples Arjun-Malaika, Hardik-Natasa, Others Celebrated V-Day; See Pics

Valentine’s Day was celebrated by lovers across the world on Friday and even some of the Bollywood couples spent quality time with each other on the occasion. Though power couples like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff did not share any posts for each other, others had a gala time.

B-Town celebrates Valentine’s Day

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora did not share pictures of themselves, but enjoyed Valentine’s Day together, as it was evident in their posts on Instagram stories. The duo shared pictures of the same showpiece of a couple, and the beautiful decoration of their room with flowers and heart-shaped balloons.

Hardik Pandya organised a lovely candle-light dinner for his fiancee Natasa Stankovic. It seemed to be a surprise as the actor even posted a video of the setting featuring heart-shaped balloons, flowers and ‘love’-shaped lights.

For some, it was not just about themselves, as Sushmita Sen’s daughters Renee and Alisah were part of her celebrations with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Some couples preferred to spend it with the singles as Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa joined Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, among others.

Hazel Keech loved to be in the same ‘time zone’ as her ‘handsome’ husband Yuvraj Singh.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber hoped their fans had it special like they had.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grooved to Aankh Marey together.

