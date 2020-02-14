The Debate
Hardik Pandya Poses With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic, Adorably Calls Her 'valentine For Life'

Cricket News

Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Serbian model Nataša Stanković have been painting the town red with adorable posts of each other through Instagram.

Hardik

It's Valentine's Day! A day for couples to show off their love for each other in any way possible. Ace Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has joined the league as he took to his Instagram account earlier on Friday and shared an adorable picture of himself with his fiance Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The caption of the loved-up picture of the couple reads, "My Valentine for life ❤️" and has been adored and liked by fans of the duo.

Read | Nataša Stanković's beachside picture with fiancé Hardik Pandya is 'bold & beautiful'

It all began when...

The speculation about their alleged love-affair began when Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted similar pictures from the former's swanky red car. Excited fans took to the comment section to ask if the duo were 'together'. Their post came days after the Serbian actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'best friend' Pandya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read | Hardik Pandya is all hearts for fiancé Natasa Stankovic in this delightful post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read | Hardik Pandya chills with fiance Natasa Stankovic after IND-NZ selection snub; see pic

On the work front

Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the New Zealand Test series because of his fitness as the back injury from the Asia Cup 2018  had resurfaced recently. However, according to a recent report, Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback to the field later this month. The report stated that Pandya is expected to take part in the DY Patil T20 tournament later this month. Pandya is set to be representing a Reliance outfit in what is expected to be a corporate tournament that takes place annually. Reliance is the owner of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise for whom Hardik Pandya has played since his debut in the competition in 2015.

Read | Natasa Stankovic debuts new haircut, fiance Hardik Pandya's remark steals the show

