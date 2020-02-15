UK: Woman Expects Boyfriend To Spend £2,500 On Her On Valentine's Day

A 22-year-old woman from England wanted her boyfriend/fiance to spend thousands of pounds buying her gifts and taking her for expensive meals to enjoy the novelty of Valentine's Day. According to media reports, Chantal Blakey is such a big fan of the annual festival of love that she made up a list for her boyfriend Joe Kyles which totalled to a whopping £2,500 worth of gifts. Chantal is so much into celebrating Valentine's Day that she literally wants her boyfriend to spoil her for the day.

Pampered and spoilt?

Chantal while talking to the media said that this year her list tops £2,500 as she wanted her boyfriend to follow up on the trend. According to reports, the first thing Chantal wanted was 'flower bombing', it is a trend where partners keep sending bouquets of all different types throughout the day until the desk of their loved ones is bombed with flowers.

Another thing that Chantal wanted from Joe was breakfast on her bed along with a bouquet. Chantal added that last year Joe made her favourite breakfast that included pancakes with bacon and syrup.

Media reports further added that Chantal always wants a Valentine's Day card along with her breakfast and the card should also have a long message. So, this year was no different as she was expecting a card with a long message by Joe. Chantal wanted Joe to prepare a three-course meal in the day followed by a romantic dinner at an expensive restaurant at night.

Chantal's list also included gifts like designer shoes, dress, earrings, champagne, other designer products and a spa at a five-star hotel during the weekend.

Chantal admitted that she had left many of her boyfriends in the past because of their less enthusiasm for the day she cherishes the most. According to reports, Chantal dumped one of her boyfriends over chicken wings because he took her to a KFC for a dinner on Valentine's Day.

Chantal said that she too gets gifts for her boyfriend but thinks the emphasis is on the women to get spoilt. Both Chantal and Joe featured on Channel 5's show Undercover Girlfriends after meeting in 2015. Joe proposed to Chantal in April last year.

(With Agency Inputs)