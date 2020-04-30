Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor & Neelam Kothari Offer Condolences

Actor Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of on Thursday after being admitted there on the previous day. The actor passed away after a two-year-long battle with the Cancer disease. Since the news of Rishi Kapoor's death flared all over the internet and broadcasting media, celebrities from all walks of life paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, Bollywood celebrities Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Rishi Kapoor on social media. Read details.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Death: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket World's Condolences

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to pay her last respects to the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and shared a throwback picture of young Rishi with a heartfelt note. With the picture shared, Janhvi wrote: An icon. In every way. You’ve left a ceaseless void in this industry and world- somehow even for those who never had the chance of really knowing you. But you have also left with us a plethora of legendary work and innumerable stories of your candour, humour and zest for life that’ll remain with us forever. Rest in peace 💔." Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Neena Gupta, Esha Gupta & Milind Soman Pay Tributes

Neelam Kothari

Neelam Kothari, who shared screen space with Rishi in the 1992 film, Kasak, recently penned a heartfelt note for the legendary actor on her Instagram. Sharing a picture of Rishi from his younger days, Neelam mentioned that Risjhi was her all-time favourite actor. As a part of her caption, Neelam wrote that Rishi was the best and will be missed. Take a look:

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sonali Bendre Bids Farewell To The Legend

Maheep Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, too, shared her condolences and expressed grief over Rishi's untimely demise. Maheep Kapoor shared a picture of Rishi from his younger days on her Instagram handle and posted "💔" emoticon. Take a look at the picture shared by Maheep:

The Kapoor Family recently released a statement

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Neena Gupta, Esha Gupta & Milind Soman Pay Tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.