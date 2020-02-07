Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Tie The Knot In May 2020?

Rumours about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding have been doing the rounds since quite some time now. The two were previously rumoured to be tying the knot in December 2019, but much to everyone's surprise, the reports turned out to be false. Recent developments suggest that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will now be tying the knot on May 22, 2020.

According to a report, Varun and Natasha’s wedding will take place at JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, Thailand. Earlier it was stated that the couple would be getting married at Goa, but that too turned out to be just a rumour. Now, according to a media report, the date of the couple’s wedding has been finalised. If the reports are to be believed, the couple will be getting married on May 22, 2020.

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan’s mentor Karan Johar will have a huge contribution to the wedding. It is also being said that the couple will be wearing Karan’s brand, Tyaani Jewellery for the Sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, the outbreak of Coronavirus has caused some concerns regarding the venue. The venue might be shifted because of Coronavirus scare. The couple has kept the news of their wedding under the wraps as of now. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the couple.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. His last films have failed to create magic on box office. Not just Street Dancer 3D but Sui Dhaaga and Kalank also couldn’t do much at the box office. He has many films in his kitty this year. He will be seen next in Coolie No. 1. The movie is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer movie of the same name. In the movie, he will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan.

