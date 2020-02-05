The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, And Anil Kapoor's Hilarious Moments

The Kapil Sharma Show hosted multiple Bollywood stars in January. Starting from Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone, from Saif Ali Khan to Ajay Devgn, from Varun Dhawan to Anil Kapoor, everybody came, graced the couch, and left innumerable fun moments and memories for the audiences. Here's the most fun moments that the show led us to experience.

Read Also: The Kapil Sharma Show Has Jawaani Jaaneman's Star Cast Spending Fun Time With Kapil

Top Bollywood moments and revelations in January on The Kapil Sharma Show

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan along with the entire cast of Jawaani Jaaneman like Tabu, Alaya Furniturewala, etc got featured on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. In the promo, Saif can be seen confronting Kapil regarding flirting with Kareena on the previous episode of the show. Later Saif Ali Khan made it pretty clear with his body language that was he was just joking and the audiences loved this fun banter between the comedian performer and the actor.

Read Also: 'Malang': Kapil Sharma Calls Anil Kapoor 'youngest', Veteran Gives Former This Big Title

Varun Dhawan

The month of January also witnessed the entire cast of Street Dancer 3D coming on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Sushant Pujari, etc and director Remo D'Souza were present on the show.

While talking about how they came to know each other Varun Dhawan made an interesting revelation from his Student Of The Year days. He revealed that when Remo D'Souza was asked to choreograph Varun for the Disco Deewane song of the film, Remo sent Sushant Pujari to teach Varun the steps and this is how they first met. This little trivia was enjoyed by the audience.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and rest of the cast of Malang like Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and director Mohit Suri also graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Like always, Kapil tried to playfully make fun of Anil Kapoor by making plant jokes when the actor sportingly said he knew what the former was trying to do and that he does not need to plant trees as he had an entire "Bageecha"(garden) on his chest and pulled his T-shirt up showing his bare chest. This remains one of the most hilarious moments from the show this month.

Read Also: The Kapil Sharma Show: Aditya Roy Kapur & Krushna Recreate 'Aashiqui 2' Kissing Scene

Read Also: Watch Varun Dhawan And Prabhu Deva Have A Face-off On The Kapil Sharma Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.