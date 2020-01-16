Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Date Confirmed? Couple To Tie The Knot This Summer

Rumours about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding have been doing the rounds since a very long time now. The two were previously rumoured to be tying the knots in December 2019, but much to everyone's surprise, the reports turned out to be false. Fresh developments reveal that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will now be tying the knot in summer 2020.

According to a leading news portal, it has been revealed that Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer affair, spanned over a week, with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception taking place. The grand affair is expected to take place at a luxury hotel in Goa. It was also reported that a few Bollywood celebrities have been informed to keep save the dates between the second and third week of May for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding.

All about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been school friends, who started dating each other when they were in their mid-20s. The two then realised that there were more than just good friends eventually. Varun has always maintained that Natasha is his rock, anchor and the stabilizing factor in his life. Last year, there were rumours that the two had secretly gotten engaged in a private ceremony and they exchanged rings, the year before, with only family members being present. When there were reports of a December 2019 wedding, Varun had denied them saying he wasn’t getting married that year. Is a 2020 wedding on the cards given that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have made it official?

Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

