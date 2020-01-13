Check Varun Dhawan And His Lady Love Natasha Dalal's Estimated Net Worth

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has reportedly been in a relationship with fashion designer and childhood friend Natasha Dalal for around eight years. Even though it was rumoured that they have been dating for quite some time, it was only in 2019 that Varun opened up about his equation with the fashion designer. In an interview, Varun revealed that he is with Natasha because she has her own individuality, and wants to do her own thing while Varun is completely supportive of her dreams as well. Here's a brief overview of their net worth that they have accumulated from the various endorsements and projects over the years.

Varun Dhawan Net worth

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have apparently did their schooling together. Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut in 2012. He had been appearing in the Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014 due to the earnings from his various movies and endorsements. He was also deemed as one of the highest-paid celebrities in the country that year. In 2018, he reached the 15th position in this list. The Forbes magazine estimated his annual income to be ₹495.8 million i.e ₹49.5 crores in 2018. In 2019, he was at Number 25 in the Forbes list earning ₹33 crores during that year. According to the sources, he is expected to have a net worth of ₹100 crores approximately.

Natasha Dalal Net worth

Natasha Dalal is the daughter of an Indian businessman Rajesh Dalal. Natasha Dalal completed her degree in fashion designing from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. After returning back to India in 2013, she launched her own clothing line named NATASHA DALAL which includes bridal dresses, formal and semi-formal dresses. Natasha has reportedly been a good friend of Varun from her childhood and both have been dating for a long time now. According to the Dreshare website, Natasha Dalal is said to have a net worth of ₹15 crores as of 2019 which she has accumulated from her self named clothing line and other projects.

