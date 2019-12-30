Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Turn 'mountain Ke Dost' In Gstaad

It was a reunion for Mamta and Mauji! Sui Dhaaga lead pair Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan came together again, but not as a couple like in the film, but with their respective partners in Gstaad. Virat Kohli and Natasha Dalal too made for a picture-perfect moment as they bumped into each other during their snowy vacation in Switzerland.

READ: Varun Dhawan Joins Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor At Gstaad

The Indian cricket captain clicked a selfie of the quartet, all wearing winter clothes and sunglasses as the beautiful setting sun over the snowy mountains turned the perfect backdrop. Anushka had a reference to a viral ‘chai pee lo’ video, as she captioned the post, “Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ !” Varun termed the couple duo as ‘mountain ke dost.’

Here's the post:

Netizens were awed by the union of celebrity couples and posted interesting comments. One of the most memorable comments from the lot was from Bhuvan Bam.

The popular YouTuber had a better holiday suggestion for them, “Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab! 😬❄️”

This is not the first time Varun bumped into a celebrity family during his vacation with Natasha. Earlier, he also met Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan-Taimur and Karisma Kapoor, who were also chilling in Gstaad.

READ: Varun Dhawan's Roles That Established Him As A Versatile Actor In Bollywood

Earlier, Virat-Anushka's picture-perfect moment had also broken the Internet

While ‘Virushka’ have been married for two years now, rumours of Varun and Natasha’s wedding have been going on for some time now. Though the Kalank star has confirmed the relationship with the fashion designer, he has not yet shared when they are set to get married.

READ: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's 'snowy' Holiday Pics Is Pure Couple Goals

On the professional front, Varun is all set to feature in Street Dancer 3D, set for release on Republic Day. Anushka is yet to announce her next after Zero, though she has been busy with brand endorsements, production ventures and her own fashion label. Virat Kohli recently led India to a 2-1 victory in the ODI series against West Indies.

READ: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma And Others Show You How To Go Glam With Hoops

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.