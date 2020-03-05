Did Coronavirus Outbreak Shift Varun Dhawan's Wedding From Thailand To Rajasthan?

Ever since Varun Dhawan accepted his relationship with Natasha Dalal last year on a talk show, there have been reports that the two might tie the knot soon. Rumours were doing the rounds that the two will get married this year in a plush location in Thailand. However, multiple reports now suggest that the location of the wedding might be shifted to India in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Varun Dhawan's marriage moved from Thailand to India due to Coronavirus

Varun Dhawan’s marriage was reportedly scheduled in JW Marriot Khao Lak Resort and Spa in Thailand. However, according to Reuters' reports, Coronavirus has claimed one life in Thailand, while 47 cases have been reported. According to reports, not willing to take the risk of contracting the infection, the family members want to change the venue of the wedding which is reportedly three months away. Reports also suggested that though wedding vendors have been paid, there might be a change in plans. However, no official statement has been released so far from either party.

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were good friends back in school days but turned lovers in the later phase of their lives. Varun Dhawan has promised to get married to her in some of his interviews. Rumour mills suggest that the venue for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding might move to a location in Rajasthan.

