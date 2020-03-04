Vicky Kaushal And Varun Dhawan's Most Stylish Jacket Looks

Bollywood is full of many young actors who are widely noted for their unique style and fashion sense, apart from their acting skills. Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and many other sport fashionable clothes with ease. Fans always wait to see their favorite actors and often adopt their style. Listed below are Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan's photos donning some stunning and funky jackets. Read on:

READ:Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About His Warm Equation With 'Takht' Co-star Ranveer Singh

Who is your favorite jacket outfit guru: Vicky Kaushal or Varun Dhawan?

READ:Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Gets Love From Vicky Kaushal, Actor Urges Fans To Watch The Film

READ:Vicky Kaushal Looks Impeccable In Sunglasses; Check Out Some Of His Cool Pics Here

READ:Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth's Throwback Pic Makes Fan Want Their Reunion Onscreen

READ:Varun Dhawan Checks On The Paparazzi Whose Foot Gets Run Over By His Car | WATCH

Both Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan have picked some stylish jackets for many of their events. Varun Dhawan's photos showcase his love for denim and quirky jackets. Vicky Kaushal's photos showcase his love for edgy jackets, something that goes above and beyond and is absolutely funky. The two actors have given some great films to their fans and are quite good when it comes to fashion too. Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal have both donned their jackets smartly with no adhesive accessories to their attires.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.