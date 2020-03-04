Varun Dhawan Shares Pictures Of Lady Coolies, Calls Them Real 'Coolie No. 1'

Varun Dhawan is all set to feature in his latest comedy film, Coolie No. 1. As the name of the film suggests, Varun Dhawan will play the role of a coolie, named Raju. Recently, the Ministry of Railways posted a few photos of female coolies on social media, showering their appreciation for them. Varun Dhawan was quick to retweet the post and claimed that he had found the real 'Coolie No 1'.

Varun Dhawan shares the photos of the real Coolie No. 1

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth's throwback pic makes fan want their reunion onscreen

Above are the photos that were shared online by the Ministry of Railways. The pictures featured multiple female coolies working tirelessly at railway stations. In the caption, the Ministry showered appreciation for the lady coolies and stated that they were second to none. Later, Varun Dhawan retweeted the post and declared that these women were Coolie No. 1.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana add a 'desi twist' to Shashank's birthday song; watch

About Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 is set to release on May 1, 2020. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is produced by Pooja Entertainment. Alongside Varun Dhawan, Coolie No. 1 also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in prominent roles.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan checks on the paparazzi whose foot gets run over by his car | WATCH

Coolie No. 1 also happens to be a remake of a 1995 film of the same name. The original Coolie No. 1 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. While everyone was expecting to see Govinda doing a cameo in the film, film's writer, Farhad Samji quashed all hopes during an interview with a news portal. Samji confirmed that Govinda will not be making a cameo appearance in the remake.

Also Read | Govinda will not be a part of the Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1', says Farhad Samji

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.