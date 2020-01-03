Varun Dhawan Is Being Compared To Ranveer Singh Over THIS Picture

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming dance flick, Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film directed by Remo D’Souza has been stealing the headlines ever since it was announced. However, Varun Dhawan recently took the internet by storm by doing this.

Varun Dhawan gets compared to Ranveer Singh

Varun Dhawan recently donned a skirt for the January issue of a leading fashion magazine. Fans were quick to point out how the attempt looks similar to Ranveer Singh’s style statements. It is a well-known fact that Ranveer Singh is an icon when it comes to blowing our minds away with quirky styles.

But this time, the response that fans received under this post was just hilarious. In the picture, Varun Dhawan is donning a brown-grey pullover and grey pants. He has then worn a wrap-around grey skirt on his waist as he poses for the camera. The issue is also called Welcome to the future.

In one of the responses that Varun Dhawan received also featured his father, David Dhawan. Varun reposted a meme from a page on social media on his story. In the meme, there is a picture of both Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh hugging each other alongside a picture of the photoshoot. In the picture below it, the page has photoshopped their faces in the scene from 3 Idiots where R Madhavan’s father begs Aamir Khan to stay away from his son. In the meme, we can see David Dhawan in the shoes of the father and Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh in the shoes of R Madhavan and Aamir Khan respectively.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s skirt post here:

Here is the meme that put Varun Dhawan in splits:

Varun Dhawan even reposted the meme on his story. He even tagged Ranveer Singh on the story and said that his father looks very thin. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh have been friends before either of them stepped into the limelight. He has also said that even after so many years their equations have not changed.

