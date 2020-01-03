Varun Dhawan Pens A Heartfelt Note For Late YouTube Sensation Danish Zehen

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for the promotion of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan revealed that his look in the movie was inspired by the late YouTube sensation Danish Zehen. Varun Dhawan shared the picture along with a heartfelt note for him.

The picture posted by Varun Dhawan is a collage of his and Danish Zehen's images. Both the pictures have a similar look and vibe. Varun Dhawan shared with his fans that Danish Zehen was the inspiration for Sahej’s (played by Varun) look in the movie. Varun Dhawan, through his caption, also revealed that the idea of donning Danish’s look was put forth by the director of the Street Dancer 3D, Remo D’Souza. The look was executed by the famous celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Aalim recently made headlines for giving Virat Kohli a Mohawk cut recently. After Varun Dhawan’s big revelation, the comment section of the star was filled with love and appreciation.

Look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

About the movie Street Dancer 3D:

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. The plot of the film is based on the lives of a street dancer. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

The team of Street Dancer 3D made headlines for their creative promotional move on the streets of Mumbai. The team hired a double-decker bus and danced on the streets of Mumbai to promote their film. Even the trailer of the movie has garnered anticipation and raised curiosity among the fans.

Watch the Street Dancer 3D trailer here:

