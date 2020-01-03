Varun Dhawan Welcomes The New Year 2020 In A New 'blonde' Avatar; See Pic

Varun Dhawan is one of the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood. He made his debut in 2012 with Student of the Year and gained immense fan-following all over in Bollywood. Varun Dhawan has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2014. He was last seen in Karan Johar's romance-drama Kalank and is currently gearing up for the third instalment of the ABCD series. The Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya actor is not only known for his phenomenal acting but also for his amazing social media posts. The actor shares a glimpse of his personal and professional life through his social media and keeps his fans updated about his life and upcoming projects.

Recently, Varun shared an amazing post where he was seen sporting a blonde hair colour look. Varun shared the post with a unique caption. He wrote in the caption: "Blonde Baby". Varun shared five pictures of himself in the blonde colour hairstyle. In one of the posts, he was seen sporting a red coloured vest while in other he opted to stay shirtless. In the shirtless post-Varun exposed his perfectly toned physique and crisp jawline.

In another post, the actor was looking the other way and sported a plain black t-shirt. In this post, his highlighted blonde hair looked perfect. In the last post-Varun shared a picture of his back sporting a black printed vest with his new hairdo. Varun's tattoo on the neck went perfectly with his hairstyle. His new hairdo was created by the celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim.

On the work front, the Student of The Year actor is currently busy with the promotions of the Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D. Simultaneously he is working on father David Dhawan's comedy film Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He will also work in Shashank Khaitan‘s project reportedly titled Mr Lele and Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan.

