Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer 'Coolie No. 1' Release Postponed Due To Coronavirus?

One of the much-awaited films for the year was Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. However, according to a news portal, the release date has been pushed forward. Several movie releases have been postponed in a similar manner due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 postponed?

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan's Romantic Song In 'Coolie No.1' To Be Shot In Goa

According to a news portal, the makers of Coolie No.1 have decided to not release the film on May 1 as it was originally planned. The current lockdown scenario and the ongoing pandemic have posed as a potential threat to the safety of citizens. Hence the makers have decided to push the release dates a bit forward. According to a news daily, the film Coolie No.1 will most likely have a release in June or July.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan To Recreate ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’?

However, the makers maintained the fact that a final decision will be taken only when the crisis gets under control. A source told the news portal that a final decision is pending. The source added that once the situation in India gets to normal and under control, the makers will reveal the final date. The source added that under no circumstances will the film release on May 1. The closest release may come in June or July.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

This news comes in just after the makers rescheduled their trailer release due to the lockdown situation. Sooryavanshi was another big-ticket film which was rescheduled or rather postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Several films have stopped production and the cast and crew have gone into lockdown. Fans have been expecting several film clashes upon the end of the coronavirus crisis once the films begin their screenings.

Also Read | On Labour Day, Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming ‘Coolie No 1’ Adaptation Gets A Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.