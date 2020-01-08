Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

Bollywood director David Dhawan is all geared up to remake his most popular film, Coolie No 1. This comedy-drama will feature Varun Dhawan and current Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan. The two will be featured in the lead roles.

Now, weeks after making the official announcement of the making of the film, here is the release date, BTS videos, and pictures of the upcoming venture.

ALSO READ | Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan's New Pic Suggest A White Wedding

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Coolie No. 1 Remake To Feature Veteran Paresh Rawal

Coolie No 1: Cast, release date and BTS videos

Along with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal is also playing the lead role in David Dhawan's film Coolie No 1. The remake features Sara Ali Khan playing the role of Malati, Varun Dhawan to be playing the role of Raju Coolie and Paresh Rawal playing the role of Hoshiyaar Chand.

Varun shared the release date of the upcoming movie, which is May 1, this year. The actor announced the news on his Instagram handle along with a picture of a porter's baggage.

Varun recently shared a BTS video from the sets of the Coolie No 1. The actor introduced his character in the movie - Kuwar Mahinder Pratap. The clip was taken in the middle of an ocean.

Sara Ali Khan also took it to Instagram and expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the team members who worked along with her. She wrote a long note and accompanied it with some BTS pictures from the sets. She seemed to have a lot of fun on the sets.

On the other hand, Varun keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts through social media. The actor took to Instagram to wish his father David Dhawan on his birthday. He also shared the first poster of the movie with Sara Ali Khan.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Opens Up About Coolie No 1's Comparisons

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Movies In 2020: Love Aaj Kal 2 And Coolie No. 1; Here Are The Details So Far

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.