Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan's Romantic Song In 'Coolie No.1' To Be Shot In Goa

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Coolie No. 1. It is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The shooting of the movie started in Bangkok. Now a new report reveals that the lead actors will feature in a romantic number in Goa. Read to know more.

Varun and Sara’s romantic number for Coolie No. 1 in Goa

According to a report, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen in a romantic track which will be shot in Goa. The locations of the churched and beaches at the place are said to be ideal for the song. It is reportedly an original composition by Tanishk Bagchi and will be situated at the Panjim City, scheduled to be shot over the next six days.

In an interview with daily Jackky Bhagnani talked about the film. He said that Sara's character is from Goa, so, they will also be filming some important scenes which are integral to the narrative, along with some lighter moments featuring Jaaved Jaaferi. He stated that their idea is to make the most of the beach locations and churches in the picture-perfect state.

Earlier in a report, it was revealed that the iconic song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha will be recreated in the film. In an interview with a daily Varun Dhawan mentioned that the idea is to have the same essence. But at the same time, the film is completely different. According to an entertainment portal, the song might have the same hook step but picturisation is changed.

Coolie No. 1 is a comedy film directed by David Dhawan as his 45th film. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever with others. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Coolie No.1 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020.

