Varun Dhawan And Shraddha At Film Promotions; Who Is That Disco Dancer?

Varun Dhawan has been busy promoting his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. He was recently seen at a promotional event dressed as a disco dancer. The star kid look unrecognisable in his blue dominant outfit.

Varun Dhawan slays the disco look

Varun Dhawan and the cast of Street Dancer 3D was recently seen promoting their film. At the event, Varun Dhawan could be seen donning the avatar of a disco dancer. The director of the film Remo D’Souza can also be seen in the event. In the pictures posted online, Varun Dhawan could be seen wearing a wig, fake beard, and moustache. He could also be seen wearing a pair of blue shades. He was wearing a black printed shirt with a pair of black pants. He had worn a blue leather jacket with matching shoes. Varun Dhawan’s look is that of a retro dancer. His co-stars Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor could also be dressed in different avatars. Have a look at Varun Dhawan's outfit here.

Street Dancer 3D creating anticipation amongst the viewers

Varun Dhawan’s next film, Street Dancer 3D, has been creating quite a buzz among fans lately. The film is being directed by Remo D’Souza and also stars actors like Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D has been creating some buzz as the previous two parts of the film were successful. It releases across the country on January 24, 2020. Have a look at what the fans have talking about.

#StreetDancer3D - Taking over the streets of India



Literally



Thats how movies should be promoted.. pic.twitter.com/0e2Rn1Aige — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 7, 2020

Dedication of this guy is another level what a beautiful song #Duakaro ❤ @Varun_dvn can't wait for the film Varun 👏 kudos team #StreetDancer3D pic.twitter.com/ipCUZA2HC6 — Akshay Varun FC ❤ (@MySoulAkshayK) January 9, 2020

