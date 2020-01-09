Varun Dhawan Shares A Still With A Melancholic Look From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Actor Varun Dhawan is extensively promoting his upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D, which is all set to hit the theatres this January. Recently, the Kalank actor took to his official social media handle to break the news of an upcoming song from the film. Read more to know about the whole story.

Varun Dhawan teases a new song

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Remo are all set for the release of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Yesterday, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram account to post the news of his upcoming song from the film. It is titled Dua Karo, and today the actor teased it furthermore as he posted a still from the same, on Instagram. In the credits, he tagged Amit Verma and mentioned that the still is from the upcoming song. Here is the Instagram post by the actor.

READ | Kajol And Ajay Devgn Couldn't Celebrate K3G's Success - "I Was In The Hospital That Day"

READ | Iconic Johnny Cash Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away



READ | Deepika Padukone Opens Up On #BoycottChhapaak, Relates It To Padmaavat Controversy

Street Dancer 3D is set to release in the Indian theatres on January 24, 2020. It will feature Varun Dhawan as Sahej, and Shraddha Kapoor as Inayat. It will also feature Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. On 18 December 2019, the official trailer of the film was launched by T-Series. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza. The story of the film is penned by Farhad Samji. The film is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street dancers, and their struggle to make it big. Street Dancer 3D marks the second dance drama of the actor Varun Dhawan, and fans are waiting eagerly to watch the dance battle between Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor unfold on the big screen.

READ | Varun Dhawan Has A Cute 'Muqabla' With Little Girl During 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.