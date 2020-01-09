'It Is A Form Of Liberal-left Fascism', Says Swapan Dasgupta On Hostage Episode At Varsity

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Thursday narrated the horror he faced when the students at Visva Bharati University's auditorium held him hostage. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dasgupta termed the incident as a 'form of liberal-left fascism.'

Speaking to Republic TV Dasgupta said, "It was a university lecture which was convened by the college authority itself where the VC was himself presiding over the lecture. It was not a party political event. It was meant to discuss CAA and the VC had earlier invited different people with different views to talk on it. But the speakers refused to participate in any event which had me on the platform for reasons best known to them. Before the discussion started, they had informed the people around the venue and the venue was changed and the meeting was held successfully. At the end of the meeting, the protestors attacked the building which resulted in the security shutting down the shutters."

"They even started making threatening noises and another group of people came outside the gate, they were carrying bamboo sticks, etc. They had no connection with the university and were waiting for people to come out of the building. We could have come out, but it would have been a confrontation. We were keen that we should not give any pretext to these people for any confrontation. We chose to stay inside until the situation was under control. The situation was brought under control, thanks to the intervention of the governor. Ultimately after five hours, we could leave the venue. The police cannot come until the VC gives instructions. The police should have the right to intervene. This is the form of liberal-left fascism," he stated.

Swapan Dasgupta gheraoed

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to Republic TV, he alleged that he faced protests by members of the CPI(M)- backed SFI who also stalled the programme.

Narrating the incident to Republic TV, Dasgupta said as soon as he reached the campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau allegedly said students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore.The BJP leader also tweeted about the incident. "After the gates were closed, the mob gathered outside, they tried to attack me. The university can call the Police. I don't know what they want," he said.

