Varun Dhawan's New Movie Song 'Dua Karo' From 'Street Dancer 3D' Is Out

Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming dance drama titled Street Dancer 3D. The actor is currently busy with promotions of the film, with the entire cast.

On January 8, 2020, the Main Tera Hero actor took to his official social media handle to break the news of a song-release from the film. Read on to know more about the latest song from Street Dancer 3D.

READ | Varun Dhawan Has A Cute 'Muqabla' With Little Girl During 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

A new song from Street Dancer 3D released

READ | Elvis Presley Birth Anniversary: Best Movies Of The King Of Rock 'n' Roll

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan announced that the makers of Street Dancer 3D are all set to release their latest song. It is the fourth song from the film, and fans of the actor were very excited about its release.

Today, on January 9, 2020, the official YouTube handle of T-Series, who is the media partner of the film, released the fourth song of the film, and it is titled, Dua Karo.

It features a sad story, which is a part of the film, and Varun Dhawan’s character Sahej is seen very sad and heartbroken in the video of the song.

Within a few hours of the song’s release, it has garnered over 91 thousand likes by the fans of the actor. Here is the video of the song Dua Karo:

READ | Britney Spears' Yoga Video Breaks The Internet; Gives Major Fitness Goals

The song is sung by music sensation Arijit Singh, Bohemia, and Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of this new song are penned by Priya Saraiya.

The film will feature Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles, and is directed by Remo D'Souza. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza.

Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020, and fans of the ensemble cast of the film are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the movie.

READ | Iconic Johnny Cash Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.