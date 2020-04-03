Varun Dhawan Comes Up With A Way To Drive Worries Away Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Varun Dhawan is the embodiment of happy-go-lucky, and fans have even compared him with Govinda himself. Dhawan is known for playing comic roles, but he has also played critically appraised serious roles in several films. Recently, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor took to his official social media handle and posted a photo, with a piece of wonderful advice. Read on to know more about what Varun Dhawan has to offer the world:

Varun Dhawan’s message to the world during COVID-19 outbreak

On April 3, 2020, Varun Dhawan took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that featured him wearing a wireless headset and a white Gucci hoodie. Dhawan captioned the photo saying, “Music on, Worries off.” He also wished his fans a great day ahead. This Instagram post went on to garner over three lakh likes within an hour of its upload. Here is the Instagram post by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor:

Ma and me 👩🏽👶🏽

We were always meant to be

Through holidays and quarantine

Ma and me

were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe pic.twitter.com/zAzbfwy9Ap — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Varun Dhawan was last seen playing the role Sehej, in the film Street Dancer 3D, and will be next seen playing the role of Raju Coolie, in the upcoming comedy flick Coolie No.1. It is the remake of Govinda’s original Coolie No.1. This upcoming film will be directed by David Dhawan and will also feature Sara Ali Khan playing the role of Malati. The film is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.

