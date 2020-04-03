Jake Gyllenhaal And Tom Holland Pull Off Shirtless Handstand As Ryan Reynolds Says 'NO!'

Quarantine, self-isolation and the lockdown made things seem a bit tough at first, but the world has risen out of despair and is all set to fight this pandemic together. This has also led to several Quarantine challenges and trends and they are trending all over the internet. From Dalgona coffee to shirtless handstands, the internet is filled with several things one should and can do amid the lockdown. Read on to know about the challenge that involved our friendly neighbourhood web-slinger Tim Holland, the Nightcrawler actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and Captain Deadpool Ryan Reynolds:

Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds walk into a challenge

On April 2, 2020, Tom Holland took to his official social media handle and posted a story where he was seen doing a shirtless handstand. In the video, fans see that he wears a t-shirt while pulling off a handstand. He then challenges three people to pull it off like the way he did. These people included Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, with one other.

Jake Gyllenhaal took the challenge and performed the handstand as he wore a t-shirt. In the video, that the Donnie Darko actor posted on his IG story, fans can see him pulling off the challenge with absolute easy. Here is the video of the same:

Jake Gyllenhaal accepts it.. pic.twitter.com/kkSzyMJFPz — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 3, 2020

Okay noow he is just basking in the glory @holland_tom ♥ ♥ ♥ pic.twitter.com/D7tdUqr9d3 — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 3, 2020

When it came to the Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, he had a hilarious thing for Tom Holland. Ryan Reynolds is quite athletic and skilful, which is evident from his superhero films. But, he took his time to deny the challenge in a very comic way. Here is the video:

@VancityReynolds How the big fudge can u stay in the character for such a long time.. here i am.. i laugh within 10 secs of acting up.. #respect #captaindeadpool #HughJackman is still the best! :P pic.twitter.com/bfsEloxCN1 — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 3, 2020

