Varun Dhawan To Provide Meals For Poor & Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Like many celebrities are lending their hand to help the needy amid Coronaviurs lockdown, Bollywood's star Varun Dhawan, on April 8, took to his social media to announce the big news of him committing to provide meals for the poor, doctors and medical staff amid COVID-19 lockdown. Here's what the Coolie No.1 actor has shared. Read on to know-

Varun Dhawan commits to provide meals to people

"With each day passing of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week, I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I've committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals. I will continue to do what best I can," shared Varun Dhawan.

The Dilwale actor captioned the post saying, "This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way forward".

While fans in huge numbers thanked the actor for his solidarity and help, many popular faces from the industry too dropped their comments on Varun Dhawan's donation for Coronavirus post. Anaita Adajania and Manish Malhotra also supported the actor.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Varun Dhawan also shared an important video of a doctor who talks about Coronavirus in India. The Street Dancer 3D urged fans to listen to him as he is the head of battling Coronavirus in India at the Kasturba hospital in Mumbai. Check out Varun Dhawan's Instagram post here.

