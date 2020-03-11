Here's How Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Celebrated Holi 2020

Holi is the festival of colours and among the most prominent ones in India. This year, the festival took place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and several Bollywood actors were seen celebrating the festival. Check out how your favourite Bollywood celebs celebrated Holi and more.

How Bollywood actors celebrated Holi 2020

Varun Dhawan celebrated the festival at a party hosted by a producer, as per reports. His rumoured fiancee Natasha Dalal was also spotted at the same location. Varun wore a white t-shirt with "Made in India" written on the side along with a bandana.

Jawaani Jaaneman star Saif Ali Khan was seen with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan wearing a plain white Kurta. For the later part of the day, the Race star was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and orange shorts, enjoying the festival of colours.

The Pyaar ka Punchanama fame actor Kartik Aaryan was busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the occasion of Holi. However, Kartik reportedly celebrated the festival on the sets of the film. He even shared a meme on expectations on Holi vs reality.

Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen on the big screen in Sanju (2018) was seen at a private Holi party. He was said to be accompanied by his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Ranbir wore a plain white shirt with a blue cap.

This year’s Holi turned out to be a double celebration for Randeep Hooda. Along with the festival, it was Randeep’s father’s birthday. The actor uploaded a picture with his father wishing him a happy birthday and everyone a happy Holi.

