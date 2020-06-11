'That's How We'll Watch': Varun Dhawan's Covid Twist To Coolie No. 1 Poster Interests Fans

Varun Dhawan just shared the latest poster for his upcoming film, Coolie No 1, on his social media page. However, this new poster has a COVID-19 twist. Varun Dhawan is not only wearing his iconic Coolie No 1 cap, but he is also sporting a personal face mask. Check out Varun Dhawan's new poster for Coolie No 1 below.

Varun Dhawan shows off his COVID-19 Coolie No 1 look on Social media

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Flies To Delhi, Shares Pictures From Airport Wearing Masks & Gloves

Above is the latest poster for Coolie No 1 that Varun Dhawan shared on June 11, 2020. The poster only shows a snip of Varun Dhawan's face in the Coolie No 1 costume. However, one big difference in this poster is that the actor is sporting a personal face protection mask. In the caption for the poster, Varun Dhawan promised his fans that Coolie No 1 would be coming soon to entertain and amuse them all.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Gives Unique Twist To 'Coolie No 1' Poster Amid COVID-19

Fans loved this new poster for Coolie No 1. Some fans praised the poster for its creativity and claimed that they were excited about the upcoming movie. Other fans appreciated Varun Dhawan for sharing this poster as it helped promote sanitary habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are just some fan that praised the new poster for Coolie No 1.

@Varun_dvn ek no. Sir😍😍😍😍

Iss situation me yehi poster sahi hai #BeSafe #StayAtHome hope ,all are safe

.

😍😍😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️ — Aditya Raj (@adisha_official) June 11, 2020

This coolie is also wearing a mask that's the reason he is #CoolieNo1 @Varun_dvn , so now u have to wear mask and maintain social distancing, well can't wait to see this cute😍 Coolie in theatres ❤ pic.twitter.com/yXgCA9csXo — Preeti (@Preeti_Nishad5) June 11, 2020

This is exactly how we'll go to the theatres to watch #coolieno1... Cannot wait for it #VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan I'm sure you guys will kill it. Much love 🙌 — Shagufta (@95Shagufta) June 11, 2020

I hope that the mask of this coolie gets off as soon as possible and he makes laugh all over India



Come soon Hero — Sarfaraz ● (@SarfarazSq) June 11, 2020

Coolie No 1's new release date after the COVID-19 pandemic

Also Read | Arjun Reacts To Varun's Gulabo Sitabo Tongue-twister Challenge; Ananya Records Her Version

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 was set to release on May 01, 2020. However, the film was not released in theatres due to the COVID-19 lockdown. According to recent reports, Coolie No 1 will release on October 02, 2020, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Alongside Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles.

The film is directed by Varun Dhawan's filmmaker father, David Dhawan. David Dhawan was also the director of the original Coolie No 1 that released all the way back in 1995. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The remake will also include a remixed version of the classic song, Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

Also Read | Shoojit Sircar Hears 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' From Neighbour's Home, Shares Crucial Role

[Promo Image from Varun Dhawan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.