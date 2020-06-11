Rakul Preet Singh Flies To Delhi, Shares Pictures From Airport Wearing Masks & Gloves

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on June 11 took a flight to Delhi wearing the full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear while adhering to the safety norms. The actress who was excited about going home to meet her family, updates fans with several videos and pictures of her trip. The De De Pyaar De actress shared a recent video on her social media where she described traveling by a flight in PPE kit amid pandemic with 'going to space.'

Rakul Preet Singh describes her condition of travelling with PPE kit

The actress shared the video on her Instagram story where she can be seen dressed in headgear and the protective suit. The video was of the actress while she was seated inside the flight. Comparing her situation, Rakul Preet Singh described it as traveling to “space.” In the video, the actress said that wearing the suit and face shield in the flight seems to be as if she is traveling to space.

Earlier, the actress shared a video where she can be seen waiting at the airport lounge where she met Lakshya Raj Anand, the director of the upcoming movie "Attack", co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. "We were shooting for the film ''Attack'' and that''s my director... We are all maintaining social distancing," she can be heard saying in the previous video on her Instagram story.

Sometime back, Rakul Preet Singh, who is careful of her fitness recently went on a cycling tour on the streets of Mumbai. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share videos of herself enjoying her tour. She also addressed an issue about her wearing a mask while working out and fans' concerns about how it can restrict her breathing. In the clip, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen cycling through the streets of Mumbai. In the first video, she shared that she is cycling for the first time. The first thing she says is a gleeful voice is that it was a lot of fun to cycle. She then said how this was a form of cardio workout that she had not tried before.

The second video has the caption, 'Don't let your heart rate go up when u have a mask on'. She then says that everybody who believes that she is not giving herself breathing space because of the mask, she is doing so. Rakul also said that many people pointed out that she should not walk with a mask on when she had gone out.

