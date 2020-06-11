Varun Dhawan Gives Unique Twist To 'Coolie No 1' Poster Amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Coolie No 1 remake, treated fans with a new poster of his film with a unique twist. The actor shared the new poster on social media where Varun who is playing the main lead can be seen wearing a mask. The poster is proof of the new normal which has started reflecting in the films now after the lockdown.

Varun Dhawan shares a new poster of Coolie No 1

Keeping in mind the current scenario, the actor shared a new poster of his upcoming film with a coronavirus twist to it. The poster featured Varun in his Coolie No 1 avatar wearing a white Gandhi topi and a tilak on his forehead. But this time he was also wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak. He also captioned the image as, “#coolieno1, we shall come to leave you in splits soon and thats our promise” along with face with a medical mask emoticon.

Several fans of the actor showed their curiosity for the upcoming film while praising the poster in the comment section. One of the users wrote that he is eagerly waiting to watch Varun and Sara on the big screen. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that he is also super-excited to watch the two stars together. A third user chimed in and praised Varun for his acting skills and a golden heart. The user wrote that Varun is the only actor who is pure “diamond” of India. Another user called the poster as “cool.”

Earlier, the actor who seems to be missing shooting sets shared a throwback picture with the star-cast of his upcoming film. In the adorable throwback picture, Varun can be seen all smiling with actors Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffery, and many more which reminds fans of the happening times the actor spent while shooting for the film before the lockdown.

Varun Dhawan recently made it to the news when he donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. If the reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The president of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association, Ashok Pandit took to his Twitter handle to share a video message, thanking Varun Dhawan for his magnanimous contributions.

(Image credit: Instagram)

